Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 6.8% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $583.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

