Parsley Energy Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

NYSE:PE opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.15. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

