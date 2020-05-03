Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,259 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.