Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

