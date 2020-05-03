Peavine Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Peavine Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.1% of Peavine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.