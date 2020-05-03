Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SYNC opened at GBX 202 ($2.66) on Friday. Syncona has a 52 week low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.40.

In other Syncona news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25), for a total value of £2,470,000 ($3,249,144.96). Also, insider Melanie Gee sold 10,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £19,769.50 ($26,005.66).

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

