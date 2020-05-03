Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BREE. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 82.75 ($1.09).

LON BREE opened at GBX 85.30 ($1.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

