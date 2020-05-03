Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON SLN opened at GBX 380 ($5.00) on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 646.50 ($8.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.17 million and a PE ratio of -14.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 439.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.22.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

