Peel Hunt Reiterates Under Review Rating for Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of LON CIR opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.50 ($0.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.02.

In other Circassia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael R. D. Roller purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($60,510.39).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

