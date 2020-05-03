PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Shares of PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

