PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 323.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

