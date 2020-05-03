PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

