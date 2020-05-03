PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 107,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

