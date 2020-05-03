Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 763 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

