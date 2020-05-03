Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.