Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

