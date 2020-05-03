Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price (down from GBX 6 ($0.08)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 10.70 ($0.14).

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.48 ($0.35).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

