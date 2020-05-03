PFG Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.