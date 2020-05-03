PFG Advisors Acquires New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MRO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

