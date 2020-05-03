PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 397 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison purchased 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.61.

TSLA opened at $701.32 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.