PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

