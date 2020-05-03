PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 14,470 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

