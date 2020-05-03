PFG Advisors Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $150.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.65. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

