PFG Advisors Has $342,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

