PFG Advisors Increases Position in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 135,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 449,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 303,380 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCV stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

