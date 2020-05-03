PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $56.87 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.