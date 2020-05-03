PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87.

