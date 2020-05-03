PFG Advisors Purchases 2,299 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 46,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in Bank of America by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 335,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 77,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

