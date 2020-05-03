PFG Advisors Purchases 571 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after buying an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.