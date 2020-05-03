PFG Advisors Purchases 688 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFG Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $135.19. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

