PFG Advisors Sells 151 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 216.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

