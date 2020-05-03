PFG Advisors Takes $205,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

