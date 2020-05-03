PFG Advisors Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.