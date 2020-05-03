Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,165,120 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $341,460,000 after buying an additional 147,499 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 181,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 253,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,981,000 after acquiring an additional 186,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

