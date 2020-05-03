Piper Sandler Comments on Axos Financial Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 483.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axos Financial news, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.