Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.51. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 20.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

