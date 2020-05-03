Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.66-1.66 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.66 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

