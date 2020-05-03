Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.38. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

