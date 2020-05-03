Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PMI stock opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.23. Premier Miton Group has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 225 ($2.96).

In other news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 33,950 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £56,017.50 ($73,687.85).

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.