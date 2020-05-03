Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.