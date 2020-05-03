Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 5.3% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

