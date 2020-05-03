Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,765 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.