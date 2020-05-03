Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $291.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

