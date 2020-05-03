PROS (NYSE:PRO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.45. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1,251.2% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 95,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 15.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 250,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

