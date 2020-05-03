PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

