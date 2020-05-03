PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,042,000 after buying an additional 101,068 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

