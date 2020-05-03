Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will earn $5.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.95.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $372.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.65 and a 200 day moving average of $335.97. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $392.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Humana by 123.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

