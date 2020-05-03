Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bancorp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cadence Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $6.03 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $79,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Insiders purchased 33,447 shares of company stock valued at $324,361 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.