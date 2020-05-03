Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Co Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

Shares of DTE opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $119.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

