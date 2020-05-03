Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cerner Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cerner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,087 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,631 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.